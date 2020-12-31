AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) Trading Up 9.5%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (OTCMKTS:AGBAU) was up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 5,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

About AGBA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGBAU)

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on operating businesses in the healthcare, education, entertainment, and financial services sectors operating in China.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.