Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.25

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $6.00. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 3,830 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.62. The company has a market cap of £962,199.18 and a P/E ratio of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

