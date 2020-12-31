Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 981,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,937. Air T has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 22,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,473.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

