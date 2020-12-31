Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Down 20.1% This Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Akropolis

Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,349,619,036 tokens. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

