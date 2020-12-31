Alexander Brackenridge Sells 7,244 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equity Residential stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Equity Residential by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,942,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,051,000 after buying an additional 1,732,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,169,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

