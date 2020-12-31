AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

