AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
