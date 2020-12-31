Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMOT. BidaskClub raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $50.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $51.83.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.35%.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $227,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,806 shares in the company, valued at $42,317,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,858,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,236 over the last 90 days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

