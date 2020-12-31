Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) shares traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.41. 1,506,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,392,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 million.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at about $198,000.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

