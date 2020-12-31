Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones Sells 4,167 Shares

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $512,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 7th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $189,481.50.
  • On Thursday, November 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $223,252.38.
  • On Friday, October 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $556,285.98.
  • On Monday, November 2nd, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,138 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $143,137.64.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $181,948.28.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.79. 850,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,956. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYX. ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

