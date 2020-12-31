Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Down 5.5%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR)’s share price fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.21.

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, discovers and develops biologics for the treatment of human and animal diseases. The company owns or licenses six issued patents related to the low-dose oral delivery of interferon; and one patent associated with a dietary supplement, Maxisal. It focuses on research for the treatment of human disease indications primarily influenza, hepatitis C, thrombocytopenia, and other indications using natural human interferon alpha.

