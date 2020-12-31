American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,699,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,280,828. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

