American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $62,400.00.
ABML stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. American Battery Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.
American Battery Metals Company Profile
