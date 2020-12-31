American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director John Hunter William sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $62,400.00.

ABML stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19. American Battery Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

American Battery Metals Company Profile

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 1,300 lithium mining claims covering an area of 30,000 acres located in the Western Nevada basin in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Oroplata Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Battery Metals Corporation in May 2019.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.