American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.12. American Bio Medica shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 344,373 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.38.

American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter.

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 1 to 10 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 16 drugs.

