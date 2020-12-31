American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

NYSE ACC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,115. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

