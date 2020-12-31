American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AMSWA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of AMSWA opened at $17.01 on Monday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $554.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.05 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Software by 26.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,699,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after purchasing an additional 183,574 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.