American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.40.

American Superconductor stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.22 million, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.15.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 48.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,220,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

