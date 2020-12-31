AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,592.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

