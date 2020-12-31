Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $248.26

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) (LON:AFS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.26 and traded as high as $256.00. Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) shares last traded at $250.00, with a volume of 7,329 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £75.93 million and a P/E ratio of 312.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.54.

Amiad Water Systems Ltd. (AFS.L) Company Profile (LON:AFS)

Amiad Water Systems Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies water filters and filtration systems for the industrial, municipal, ballast water, oil and gas, and irrigation markets worldwide. It offers automatic, semi-automatic, and manual filters, as well as fertigation injectors for farmers and large agricultural co-ops; automatic filters for industrial sector; and develops, manufactures, and distributes water treatment and filtration solutions for potable water and wastewater in various applications, such as pre-filtration for UV and tertiary treatment, and polishing, as well as for MF, UF, NF, and RO membranes.

