Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.61 and last traded at $116.03. Approximately 186,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 168,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.56.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81.

