Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,545,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,605,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
