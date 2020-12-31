Analysts Anticipate Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,545,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,605,102. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.