Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $592.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,504 shares of company stock worth $4,344,399. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $44,007,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 401.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 200,554 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $56,060,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.12. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.