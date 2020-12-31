Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. MGE Energy reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $135.21 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 859,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,131 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 597,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGEE stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,629. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.54. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

