Analysts Expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. Trustmark posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trustmark.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMK. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 6.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trustmark by 55.4% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 60,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 233,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.