Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.19. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

