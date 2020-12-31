Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $36.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $41.42.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.