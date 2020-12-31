Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. "

12/25/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/22/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/19/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

11/28/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/27/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Xeris Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of XERS opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $250.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 411,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,204.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

