Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) Price Target at GBX 612.38

Shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) (LON:BA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 612.38 ($8.00).

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BAE Systems plc (BA.L) from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON BA traded down GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 493 ($6.44). The company had a trading volume of 3,726,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a market cap of £15.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04. BAE Systems plc has a 52 week low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 672.80 ($8.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 493.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other BAE Systems plc (BA.L) news, insider Stephen Pearce acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.27) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,712.31). Also, insider Nick Anderson acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £42,133 ($55,047.03). Insiders bought 19,192 shares of company stock worth $9,058,350 over the last ninety days.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

