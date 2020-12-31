Analysts Set Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT at $76.25

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.25.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HLNE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.50. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 411.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 20,716 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 36.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

