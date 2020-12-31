Analysts Set HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) Target Price at $31.17

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of research firms have commented on HPR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

In related news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of HighPoint Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $77,420.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,230 shares of company stock worth $317,270. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

HPR traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 437,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.61.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. Equities research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

