Analysts Set Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) PT at $6.25

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Neovasc stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. 1,225,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,522. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $27.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at about $776,000. 14.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

