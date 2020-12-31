Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 655 ($8.56) and last traded at GBX 617.50 ($8.07). Approximately 306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 600 ($7.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of £260.43 million and a PE ratio of 16.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 573.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 580.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68.

Andrews Sykes Group plc (ASY.L) (LON:ASY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 14.39 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and maintenance segments.

