Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX)’s share price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 127.25 ($1.66). Approximately 46,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 130,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131 ($1.71).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of £147.32 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.69.

About Anexo Group Plc (ANX.L) (LON:ANX)

Anexo Group Plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. The company provides replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers who have been involved in non-fault motor accidents. It offers an integrated end-to-end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

