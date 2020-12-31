ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.04

Shares of ANGLE plc (AGL.L) (LON:AGL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and traded as high as $49.00. ANGLE plc (AGL.L) shares last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 2,000,945 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £105.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.76.
In other news, insider Ian F. Griffiths acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £13,500 ($17,637.84).
ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.
