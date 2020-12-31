Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading Up 0.1%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

ANFGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

