Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading Up 0.1%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.
ANFGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lowered Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
