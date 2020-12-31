Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AIRC opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

