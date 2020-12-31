apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Reaches $4.71 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $247,349.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00039139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00294917 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015345 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.43 or 0.02034188 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.