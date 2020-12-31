Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.34 million and $481,146.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019248 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.78 or 0.00276110 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.