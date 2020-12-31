Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,357,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 590,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

