Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 143.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,679,765,000 after acquiring an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.72 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

