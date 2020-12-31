Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a market cap of $107.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 1,459,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 207,226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

