Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Down 8.8%

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 839,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 647,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

APTX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 3,333,333 shares of Aptinyx stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 556,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 63,893 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

