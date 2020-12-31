AQR Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of NantKwest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NantKwest by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 341,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantKwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,385,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,991 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NantKwest by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,106,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NantKwest alerts:

Shares of NK stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 2.52. NantKwest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.70.

In related news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $461,271.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,975.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NK. BidaskClub downgraded NantKwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NantKwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About NantKwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK).

Receive News & Ratings for NantKwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantKwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.