AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,802 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

