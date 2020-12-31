Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,462.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,976 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,869 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

