Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Down to $92.42

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.42, but opened at $64.74. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 294,399 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

