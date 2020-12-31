Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $27.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

