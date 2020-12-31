Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Director Reinhard Schu Sells 70,000 Shares

Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Director Reinhard Schu sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$12,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,500.

Reinhard Schu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Reinhard Schu sold 60,000 shares of Argo Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16. Argo Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.13 and a twelve month high of C$0.26.

Argo Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and northwestern Ontario. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Woco Gold Project located outside the Red Lake Gold District.

