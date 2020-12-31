Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 445.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Ann Mather sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,499,689.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,380.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,440 shares of company stock valued at $53,701,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.64.

Shares of ANET opened at $288.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $293.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

