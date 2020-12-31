Ark Price Up 2.5% This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Ark has a total market capitalization of $46.13 million and $2.02 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001254 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,383,170 coins and its circulating supply is 126,162,273 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.