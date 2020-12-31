ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $695.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 68.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 43,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $456,793.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,937 shares of company stock worth $903,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.